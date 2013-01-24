Home
Expression MR Neonatal ECG Cable, AAMI ECG (Electrocardiogram)

Expression MR Neonatal ECG Cable, AAMI

ECG (Electrocardiogram)

AAMI Compliant to be used with 989803192761 or 989803194341. Expression MR ECG Leads, AAMI, Neonatal

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1 kg
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

