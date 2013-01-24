Home
Expression MR Wireless SpO2 Patient Module (Gen-3) SpO2 (Peripheral capillary oxygen saturation)

Expression MR Wireless SpO2 Patient Module (Gen-3) Networks 6-10

SpO2 (Peripheral capillary oxygen saturation)

Wireless SpO2 module for use with the Expression MR400 patient monitor on networks 6-10

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 1/each
Disposable or reusable
  • Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 866185
Package Weight
  • 0.007 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
