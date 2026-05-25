Reusable, adult SpO₂ clip sensor

Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Recommended patient weight
Greater than 40 kg (>88 lb)
Replaces Product
989803128641 (M1196T)
Cable Length
0.90 m (2.95 ft')
Use with non Philips products
No
Use with Philips Equipment
863265, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A,
Use with Philips Supplies
M1943A, M1943AL
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Package Weight
0.24 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
None
CE Certified
Yes
Product category
SpO₂
Product type
Sensor
Application site
Finger
Packaging unit
1 sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use