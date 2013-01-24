Sali-Wipes sterile saline (isotonic) wipes come in convenient packs to make skin cleansing as easy as using alcohol wipes – but without risk or strong odor. They can be used to clean skin after disinfection & prior to invasive procedures.
Research shows alcohol wipes can be damaging to fragile infant skin and may be absorbed into the bloodstream.* In response to these potential problems, nursing organizations are now recommending the use of sterile isotonic saline or sterile water to cleanse skin after disinfection and prior to invasive procedures. Other uses include cord care, diapering, and adhesive removal.
* Hand, et al. (2000) NeoNatal Skin Care: Evaluation of the AWHONN/NANN Research-Based Practice Project on Knowledge and Skin Care Practices. JOGNN Clinical Studies Vol. 30, No 1. Hand, et. al. (2001) NeoNatal Skin Care: Clinical Outcomes of the AWHONN/NANN Evidence-Based Clinical Practice Guideline. JOGNN Clinical Studies Jan/Feb 2001. Cvetnic, William G. Avoidance of Alcohol Swabs in the NICU. Volume 98 Issue 3.
