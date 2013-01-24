Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Infatherm Infant Soothing

Infatherm

Infant Soothing

Find similar products

The Infatherm infant transport mattress is convenient and easy to use. Ideal for NICU, nursery, delivery room, ER, OR, ambulance or neonatal transport units.

Contact us
Features
Portable, non-electric heat

Portable, non-electric heat provides instant warmth

The Infatherm mattress is a portable, non-electric heat source that provides instant short-term warmth for infants during transport or in the delivery room. Just bend the easy-activation disc to instantly heat the gel inside the mattress.
Disposable mattress

Disposable mattress to help avoid cross-contamination

This mattress is made for single-patient use and can be disposed afterwards, reducing the likelihood of cross-contamination.
Soft, non-slip fabric

Soft, non-slip fabric is gentle on skin

The surface is made of soft, non-slip fabric, designed with protecting the infant's skin in mind.
Durable construction

Durable construction to designed to prevent leaks

The bag is made of a durable material designed to prevent leakage during activation or use.
shopping cart white 50px
Healthcare professionals - shop for mother & child care products
Buy online

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand