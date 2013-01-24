By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
"Freddy" may be placed around the head, neck, or hips, or used to position an extremity. Portions of the aid can be adjusted separately for special positioning needs. It can be used as an extra set of hands during procedures or to assist with a facilitative tuck.
Wipeable Frederick T. Frog
Wipeable Frederick T. Frog - no machine-washing required
The Wipeable version of our popular positioning beanbag does not need to be machine washed - simply wipe it clean. Its polyethylene beads are encased in a stain-resistant, antimicrobial, fluid-proof poly-knit case tested for durability with many standard cleaning solutions. This style of Freddy can be covered with either a launderable or disposable cover.
*The Frederick T. Frog weighs 453.6 grams. Its full weight should not be placed on an infant. Nor should it be used in place of the Prone Plus.
