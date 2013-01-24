Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Frederick T. Frog Infant positioning aid

Frederick T. Frog Wipeable

Infant positioning aid

Find similar products

The Frederick T. Frog family of positioning aids includes versatile, frog-shaped beanbags designed by a NICU nurse to help achieve clinicians' goals for developmentally supportive positioning*.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • *The Frederick T. Frog weighs 453.6 grams. Its full weight should not be placed on an infant. Nor should it be used in place of the Prone Plus.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand