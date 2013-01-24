Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System Towards an open-platform solution for RF ablation

KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System

Towards an open-platform solution for RF ablation

Find similar products

The KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System [1] is an open platform system which allows physicians to choose from a wide range of therapeutic catheters [2]. Based on the market-leading platform from Stockert, the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is designed for streamlined operation.

Contact us
  • 1. KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System is manufactured by Stockert GmbH, Boetzinger Str. 72, 79111, Freiburg, Germany.
  • 2. For a list of compatible devices and catheters, please contact EPD Solutions. Devices and catheters that are not listed as compatible should not be connected to the KODEX-EPD RF Ablation System. For more information about this product (including user manuals or instructions for use), please contact your EPD Solutions representative.
  • Not available for sale within the United States. Available for sale in the CE mark countries only. Please contact EPD Solutions for list of countries.
  • * Ablation mode is linked to catheter type. Not all ablation modes available for each catheter type.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand