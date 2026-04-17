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ECG
Trunk cable, 12-lead Analog
Trunk cable, 12-lead Analog
ECG accessories
ECG
Trunk cable, 12-lead Analog
ECG accessories
ECG
CABLE ANALOG ECG 12 LEAD 10'. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices.
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
3.0 m (9.8')
Product details
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Trunk Cable
CE Certified
YES
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - CABLE ANALOG ECG 12 LEAD 10' Trunk Cable - Philips