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ECG
Lead cover set Radiopaque
Lead cover set Radiopaque
ECG accessories
ECG
Lead cover set Radiopaque
ECG accessories
ECG
LEAD COVER SET RADIOPAQUE (SHORT PLUG). Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices.
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Product Type
Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Reusable
CE Certified
YES
Packaging Unit
4
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
NO
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - LEAD COVER SET RADIOPAQUE (SHORT PLUG) Accessories - Philips