Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
NBP cuffs and accessories
NBP cuff with rectus Infant
NBP cuff with rectus Infant
Noninvasive blood pressure accessories
NBP cuffs and accessories
NBP cuff with rectus Infant
Noninvasive blood pressure accessories
NBP cuffs and accessories
NIBP CUFF INFANT W/RECTUS. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices
Contact sales
Technical support
Specifications
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
Child
Cuff Size
Infant
Bladder Width
?
Bladder Length
?
Number of Hoses
?
Cuff Connector Style
?
Product details
Product Category
NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
?
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - NIBP CUFF INFANT W/RECTUS Cuff