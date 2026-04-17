Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
0
Login/Sign Up
Products & Services
Specialties
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
Sensors and accessories
Cable Bath Temperature Probe 9850A
Cable Bath Temperature Probe 9850A
Temperature Probe
Sensors and accessories
Cable Bath Temperature Probe 9850A
Temperature Probe
Sensors and accessories
CABLE BATH TEMP PROBE 9850A. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices.
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost. Register for an account
here
.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Specifications
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Cardiac Output
Product Type
Temperature Probe
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
12 months
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Cable Bath Temperature Probe 9850A Temperature Probe - Philips