A complete solution to configure your iPhone 6s/7/8 device for Lumify use. Contains the Lumify iOS Power Module, iPhone 6s/7/8 case, rigid connector, mounting plate, flex cable, and charging cable.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.