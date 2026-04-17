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MR monitoring
Precess 2.4GHz Antennas
Precess 2.4GHz Antennas
MRI Monitoring
MR monitoring
Precess 2.4GHz Antennas
MRI Monitoring
MR monitoring
For use with Precess DCU or Precess CRD displays.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
Precess, Precess Blue, Magnitude
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.023 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips | Precess 2.4GHz Antennas | MRI Monitoring - Philips