IntraSight Mobile Interventional applications platform

IntraSight Mobile is an easy-to-use, small footprint, digital IVUS imaging and physiology system, designed for peripheral vascular and coronary procedures, operable directly from the sterile field. This is available for the hospital, office-based lab, and ambulatory surgery center environment.
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Singapore
Call: 1800-7445477
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Singapore
Call: 1800-7445477
|System input
|
|Overall system
|
|Display
|
|Processor
|
|Memory
|
|Hard drive capacity
|
|Digital archiving capabilities
|
|USB export files
|
|Imaging license (includes IVUS digital, rotational and ChromaFlo)
|
|Physiology license (includes iFR hyperemia free lesion assessment modality and FFR modality)
|
|Touch Screen Module (TSM)
|
|Philips Remote Services (PRS)
|
|Windows 10 security
|
|System input
|
|Overall system
|
|Display
|
|Processor
|
|Memory
|
|Hard drive capacity
|
|Digital archiving capabilities
|
|USB export files
|
|Imaging license (includes IVUS digital, rotational and ChromaFlo)
|
|Physiology license (includes iFR hyperemia free lesion assessment modality and FFR modality)
|
|Touch Screen Module (TSM)
|
|Philips Remote Services (PRS)
|
|Windows 10 security
|
|System input
|
|Overall system
|
|Imaging license (includes IVUS digital, rotational and ChromaFlo)
|
|Physiology license (includes iFR hyperemia free lesion assessment modality and FFR modality)
|
|System input
|
|Overall system
|
|Display
|
|Processor
|
|Memory
|
|Hard drive capacity
|
|Digital archiving capabilities
|
|USB export files
|
|Imaging license (includes IVUS digital, rotational and ChromaFlo)
|
|Physiology license (includes iFR hyperemia free lesion assessment modality and FFR modality)
|
|Touch Screen Module (TSM)
|
|Philips Remote Services (PRS)
|
|Windows 10 security
|
|System input
|
|Overall system
|
|Display
|
|Processor
|
|Memory
|
|Hard drive capacity
|
|Digital archiving capabilities
|
|USB export files
|
|Imaging license (includes IVUS digital, rotational and ChromaFlo)
|
|Physiology license (includes iFR hyperemia free lesion assessment modality and FFR modality)
|
|Touch Screen Module (TSM)
|
|Philips Remote Services (PRS)
|
|Windows 10 security
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.