1 pack = 200 sheets
1 case = 6 packs
1200 sheets total
Use with Philips Equipment
860343, 860351
Latex-free
Yes
BPA Free
Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Product Category
Paper
Product Type
Z-fold
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Disposable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
