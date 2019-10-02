Search terms

PageWriter XL Thermal Paper

Z-fold

Z-fold, 210 x 297 mm (8.3" x 11.7"), Chemical/thermal paper, No header, Red grid

Specifications

Paper Z-Fold
Paper Z-Fold
Paper Size
  • 210 x 297 mm (8.3" x 11.7")
Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 1 pack = 200 sheets 1 case = 6 packs 1200 sheets total
Use with Philips Equipment
  • 860343, 860351
Latex-free
  • Yes
BPA Free
  • Yes- Free of BPA and BPS
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Product Category
  • Paper
Product Type
  • Z-fold
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Disposable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

