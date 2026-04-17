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Reusable EEG Adult Cup Electrode
Reusable EEG Adult Cup Electrode
Lead Set
Supplies
Reusable EEG Adult Cup Electrode
Lead Set
Supplies
Reusable, color-coded, 5 lead cable with 10mm silver/silver chloride leadwire adult cup electrode. Use with M1937A electrode conductive paste.
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Specifications
EEG Lead Set
Patient Application
Adult
Lead Set Length
80 cm (31.5''); 10 mm cup electrode
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1027B
Product Category
EEG
Product Type
Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.050 kg
Packaging Unit
1 pack = 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
M2268A; M1935A; M1937A
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Reusable EEG Adult Cup Electrode Lead Set - Philips