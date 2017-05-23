|Product Category
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Medtronic Physio-Control LifePak 9, 10C, 11, 12, 20, and 500 defibrillators; Zoll 1200, 1400, 1600 and M-series defibrillators
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M1724A, M2475B, M3500B, M4735A, M5500B, M3535A, M3536A
|Product Type
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|CE Certified
|Package Weight
|Packaging Unit
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|Minimum Shelf Life
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|Use with Other Supplies
