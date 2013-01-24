Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

FR2+ Rechargeable Li Ion Battery Battery

FR2+ Rechargeable Li Ion Battery 2+ Rechargeable Li Ion

Battery

Find similar products

Designed for the use with FR2/FR2+ Series AEDs. The Rechargeable Battery comes handy in the situation where AED is being used extensively for both cardiac arrest responses and monitoring patients during transportation. Usually this would apply to Hospital and EMS settings. In such cases the standard long-life battery may rapidly wear out and the Rechargeable LiION Battery will be more comfortable and efficient in use. It takes only three hours to charge the battery to full capacity where it provides 100 shocks (typical) or five hours (typical) of ECG display time. The overall battery capacity is up to 300 charge/discharge cycles or 2.5 years of use.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Package Weight
  • .350 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • M3849A
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Product Type
  • Battery
Product Category
  • Accessories
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A, M3849A
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium ion
Power
  • 12 VDC 1.6 Ah
Rechargeable
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand