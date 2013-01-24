Home
Training & Administration Pack for FR2 series Defibrillator

When equipped with the rechargeable training and administration pack (M3864A), the FR2-series defibrillator acts as a trainer. Its shock delivery capability is disabled while you train with nine realistic scenarios. And when connected to a simulator, or a special training manikin capable of producing an ECG rhythm, the FR2+ with training and administration pack will produce realistic responses to various heart rhythms. In addition to training, the pack allows qualified medical personnel to reconfigure the defibrillator's behavior to your specific cardiac arrest protocol.

Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3860A, M3861A, M3840A, M3841A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.000 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 package = 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
