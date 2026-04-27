Product Category
Fetal
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
862215, M1355A, M1356A, M1358A, M1364A, M1365A, M2725A, M2726A, M2727A, M2734A, M2735A, M2736A, M2736AA, M2738A, M2734B, M2720A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Belt
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
.297 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
5 belts per box
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A