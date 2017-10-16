Search terms

10.8V 6Ah Lithium Ion

Battery

Find similar products

10.8V 6Ah Lithium Ion

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865297, 866060, 866062, 866064, 866066, M2702A, M2703A, M8105AS, M8001A, M8002A, M8003A, M8004A, M8105A, M8105AS, M8105AT
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .500
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery per package
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Life Time
  • 3 years or 500 charge-discharge cycles
Power
  • 65 Wh
Rechargeable
  • Yes
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865297, 866060, 866062, 866064, 866066, M2702A, M2703A, M8105AS, M8001A, M8002A, M8003A, M8004A, M8105A, M8105AS, M8105AT
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Life Time
  • 3 years or 500 charge-discharge cycles
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865297, 866060, 866062, 866064, 866066, M2702A, M2703A, M8105AS, M8001A, M8002A, M8003A, M8004A, M8105A, M8105AS, M8105AT
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .500
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery per package
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 6 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Ion
Life Time
  • 3 years or 500 charge-discharge cycles
Power
  • 65 Wh
Rechargeable
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.