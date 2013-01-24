Home
HeartStart XL Accessory Pouch Accessories

HeartStart XL Accessory Pouch

Accessories

Accessory Pouch for the HeartStart XL Defibrillator. Includes front facing zippered pocket. Pouch opens on all 3 sides by two zippers to expose two interior pockets constructed with transparent material to see contents.

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M4735A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .467 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 pouch
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

