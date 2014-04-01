By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Kit Includes:
16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays
GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kit || 1
GE Avance Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-103 Kit Includes:
Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails; Camlock Stack Mount for G5 Monitor and MP80/90; Allows tilt/swivel adjustment of MP80/90; Bracket for mounting Remote Speedpoint and Alert Box; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS)
Additional Mounting Solution for Date... || 1
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Avance
To Mount the CPU on the side of the Avance Anesthesia Machine the following three kits are all required:
GCX P/N: AG-0019-10
Avance Mounting Kit (contents described above);
GCX P/N: DX-0033-12
Lower Right Side Channel;
GCX P/N: AG-0019-85
CPU Mounting Kit
