IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 GCX Roll Stand Mounting

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP50 patient monitoring system on a Roll Stand.

IntelliVue MP50: Camlock Mount*
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; handle; utility Basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180
  • *All GCX mounting solutions for IntelliVue are compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

