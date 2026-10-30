Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-94 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU; VHM Variable Height Support Arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt and swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to side of anesthesia machine; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only