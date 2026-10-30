Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Julian Anesthesia Machine.
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IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Julian Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0027-10 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm for Julian Accessory Track. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm; Mounting Adapter.