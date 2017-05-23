Search terms

IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Penlon Prima SP3 Mounting

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP80/90 on a Penlon Anesthesia Machine.

Contact us
Features
Penlon Mounting Kit with G5
Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for G5; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

Penlon Mounting Kit with G5
GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for G5; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for G5; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.
Click here for more information
Penlon Mounting Kit with G5
Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for G5; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.
Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM
Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for AGM; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM
GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for AGM; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for AGM; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.
Click here for more information
Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM
Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for AGM; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.
  • Penlon Mounting Kit with G5
  • Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM
See all features
Penlon Mounting Kit with G5
Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for G5; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

Penlon Mounting Kit with G5
GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for G5; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for G5; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.
Click here for more information
Penlon Mounting Kit with G5
Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

Penlon Mounting Kit with G5

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for G5; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.
Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM
Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for AGM; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM
GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for AGM; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for AGM; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.
Click here for more information
Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM
Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

Penlon Mounting Kit for optional AGM

GCX p/n: AG-0019-71 Kit Includes; Mounting bracket for positioning screen above vent display; 6" (15.2 cm) downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); remote Speedpoint/external alert bracket; top shelf 27" (68.6 cm) channel and adapter for AGM; flush Mount for MP90 CPU; counterweight and brackets to mount underneath base; utility hook for cable management.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.