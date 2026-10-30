IntelliVue XDS GCX Single Display Wall Mount

IntelliVue XDS with Single Display

The configuration shown requires: GCX P/N: WMM-0005-01 8"(200mm) M-series Swivel Arm with integrated cable track; GCX P/N: FLP-0004-83 Bracket for Flat Screen and Keyboard. Flat Screen tilt angle is adjustable. Compatible with VESA standard 75/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WM-0023-47 Keyboard tray with padded wristrest and slide-out left/right mouse trays; GCX P/N: FLP-0001-10 Flush CPU Wall Mount for VESA standard 75mm/100mm mounting interface; GCX P/N: WC-0002-05 19"(475mm) Wall Channel, Seismic.