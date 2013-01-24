Home
IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 Mounting solution

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 GCX Camlock Plate

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options to mount a Camlock Plate to a flat surface.

Philips Camlock Plate Mounting Kit || 1
GCX P/N: AG-0013-82 Kit includes: Camlock Plate with hardware for fastening to a table top; compatible with all Philips devices or mounting solutions that utilize the camlock-style interface; supports maximum weight of 30 lbs. (13.7 kg).
EGM: Camlock mount || 1
GCX P/N: PH-0054-90 includes: Camlock compatible mounting plate.*

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

  • *Plate requires quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with EGM.

