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General Mounts 8” GCX Channel for Modular Services
General Mounts 8” GCX Channel for Modular Services
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
General Mounts 8” GCX Channel for Modular Services
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the option available for adapting a GCX wall mount monitor arm to a headwall vertical dovetail track.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips General Mounts Mounting solution 8” GCX Channel for Modular Services
(93.98 KB)
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Headwall Vertical Dovetail Track Mounting Option*
Features
Headwall Vertical Dovetail Track Mounting Option*
GCX P/N: MDS-0003-05 Kit includes: GCX Mounting Channel with hardware for attaching to a vertical dovetail accessory track; compatible with Modular Services and Amico vertical accessory tracks compatible with M-series and VHM series wall mount arms.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips General Mounts Mounting solution 8” GCX Channel for Modular Services
PDF
|
93.98 KB
Disclaimer
*Note: Accessory tracks can vary in strength and rigidity. Always check headwall manufacturers' specifications to determine appropriate load limits.
Philips - General Mounts 8” GCX Channel for Modular Services - Philips