Single pivot arm (250mm) mounting options

Single pivot arm on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors.
ITD part number: TH.2160.991
Single pivot arm on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 250mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors.
ITD part number: TH.2118.991
Single pivot arm on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 250mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP40 and MP50 patient monitors.