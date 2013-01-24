A high quality X-ray imaging system can provide critical support during hybrid surgery and endovascular procedures in the same room. But these fixed X-ray systems can also get in the way of staff and other equipment in a crowded room. FlexMove is the solution. This option for our Azurion 7 series with 20'' detector, offers exceptional workflow flexibility for the hybrid OR.
