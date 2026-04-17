Respironics PerforMax

The PerforMax minimizes skin breakdown and eliminates nasal bridge discomfort by sealing around the perimeter of the face, where facial contours are smoother and pressure sensitivity is lower. Two sizes fit a wide range of patients.
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Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
Three sizes simplify mask selection
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Features
Full face mask to reduce patient claustrophobia
PerforMax is a full face mask. This type of mask is designed to diminish uncomfortable pressure on sensitive areas of the face. The wide field of view helps patients to feel more at ease while wearing a mask.
Interchangeable elbows for quick ventilator transitions
Quickly switch between single and dual-limb style circuits by simply switching th elbow. The choice of a standard elbow (SE) for dual-limb circuits and entrainment elbow (EE) for single limb circuit allows the PerforMax to work with most ventilators.
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal
Snap clips for easy headgear attachment and removal.
PerforMax Full Face Mask - Full Face Respiratory Mask | Philips - Philips