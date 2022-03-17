Search terms

Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.

Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.

Easy access to advanced clinical tools and streamlined integration with EMR/HIS systems from a single location, enhancing operational efficiency.

Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.

Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.

  Seamless integration
  Enhanced multi-disciplinary collaboration
  Scalability at the core
  Enhanced diagnostic confidence
Features
Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.

Access to accurate and actionable data across departments, while reducing administrative burden with automatic data synchronization with the VNA.

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.

Scalable and interoperable solution that that grows and evolves with your specific needs from a single department to an enterprise solution across regions.

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.

Access to patients comprehensive data and intelligent clinical quantification tools for fast and informed cardiac care treatment decisions.

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

See what is new in cardiac imaging

Cardiovascular software feature comparison chart

IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xcelera provide access to cardiovascular clinical information. We are continuously improving our next-generation cardiovascular image and information management solution, IntelliSpace Cardiovascular, with 2 releases every year in the past 3 years. Find out below what we can deliver on when you upgrade to IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and keep an eye on this page to stay up to date on our continuous development.
 

For more information on the features of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular please contact your local sales representative or submit your interest here.

Hear from our partners about cardiovascular software

  • "The main benefit from an IT perspective is that we have less overhead, more modern technology and more customizable configurations, for example for user access and rights. We are much more comfortable with how it has been configured.”

    - John Hayes

    Head of IT, Blackrock Clinical, Dublin, Ireland

  • "To be able to compare previous studies right in front of you is brilliant! If I was doing an echo on a patient and I was curious about their ECG, rather than me doing an ECG, I would just cross check to see if they have had one recently.”

    - Martine Peagram

    Senior Cardiac Physiologist, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland

  • "The integration of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular with our EMR has improved the efficiency of our echo workflow. Measurements are transferred directly to the report and as soon as I finished my report, it is immediately available for all clinicians.” 

    - Dr. Rasmus Møgelvang

    Head of Cardiac Imaging, Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark

  • "I believe the advantage (with IntelliSpace Cardiovascular) is predominantly in the time saved. Especially in a hospital like this; a large hospital with multiple locations it’s important that we’re able to gather information quickly.“

    - Randall de Visser, M.D.

    Cardiologist, Elisabeth-TweeSteden Hospital, Tilburg, The Netherlands

    video thumbnail image

    Focus on patient care

    • Diagnostic guidance
    • Advanced analysis
    • Data mining capabilities

    video thumbnail image

    Intuitive & easy to work with

    • Cardiology timeline
    • Customizable workspace
    • Multi-modality view

    video thumbnail image

    Interoperability

    • Launch into third-party applications
    • EMR and multi-modality integration
    • Data transfer across healthcare players

    Partnering in data-driven innovation with Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute

    clinician looking at computer screen

    Daily, weekly and monthly reports generated by Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular and Xper Information Management with Xper Flex Cardio have a direct effect on improving quality and performance.

    Read the case study (PDF) (3.48MB)

    RightFit Service Agreements for Healthcare Informatics

    Enabling uninterrupted patient care

    How is your Healthcare Informatics evolving? Stakeholders throughout your enterprise face continuous changes and multiple pressures. For your hospital to deliver consistently high-quality patient care, your IT infrastructure must deliver accordingly.

    Learn more

    • *Philips Cardiovascular Workspace is the commercial name of the medical device Philips IntelliSpace Cardiovascular.
    • **It is the user’s responsibility to ensure that Philips network requirements (such as performance, VPN) for Cardiovascular Workspace are met.
    • **Some products are only available in selected countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

