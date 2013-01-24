Respironics V680

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Designed for critically ill ICU patients, the V680 ventilator allows you to switch from invasive to noninvasive ventilation without switching devices. Providing continuous measurements of dynamic resistance, compliance, elastance, and plateau pressure in both single- and dual-limb invasive and noninvasive modes, the V680 meets the needs of a broad range of patients.
Adapts to your patient
Adapts to your patient
The V680 uses our proprietary Auto-Trak technology to automatically adapt to your patient’s breathing pattern and deliver a high level of synchrony during noninvasive therapy. A smart algorithm allows auto-adaptive leak compensation, inspiratory triggering, and expiratory cycling to deliver synchrony in the face of dynamic leak and changing patient demand.
Fast to learn, easy to use
Fast to learn, easy to use
Designed to be easy to learn and easy to use, the V680 shares the same look and simple user interface as the V60 ventilator.
Watches over your patient
Watches over your patient
The V680 features technology designed to help protect patients from harmful events, including apnea ventilation and emergency ventilation in cases of circuit occlusion. To decrease the incidence of undetected critical alarms, alarm volumes escalate when high priority alarms do not receive quick response. The active exhalation valve relieves sudden changes in pressure control.
Dynamic respiratory measurement
Dynamic respiratory measurement
Resistance (R) and compliance (C) calculations leverage advanced data acquisition and signal processing capabilities to allow pause-free dynamic breath-to-breath estimates of these parameters. Not only does the system estimate inspiratory and expiratory R and C, but it also estimates plateau pressure in both invasive and noninvasive applications.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.