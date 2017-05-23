Philips DXL Algorithm uses sophisticated analytical methods to interpret the resting ECG. It analyzes up to 18-leads of simultaneously acquired ECG waveforms to interpret rhythm and morphology for a variety of patient populations.
16-Lead integrated analysis supports variety of patients
The Philips DXL ECG Algorithm goes beyond traditional 12-lead interpretation of the resting ECG. It also provides incremental diagnostic capabilities not associated with analysis programs of the past. 16-lead integrated analysis takes advantage of optional right chest and back electrodes to provide extended interpretations for adult chest pain. A 15-lead pediatric analysis is also supported.
ST Maps
ST Maps visualize deviatons
ST Maps provide a visual representation of ST deviations in frontal and horizontal planes, responding to the 2009 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations.*
Updated criteria
Updated critera based on latest clinical research
The DXL 16-Lead Algorithm includes updated criteria based upon the most recent clinical research. Examples include the addition of “acute global ischemia” and incorporation of updated gender-specific STEMI criteria, as documented in the 2009 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations.*
STEMI-CA criteria
STEMI-CA criteria to suggest occlusion site
Provides STEMI-CA (Culprit Artery) criteria to suggest the probable site of the occlusion, consistent with the 2009 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations.*
Critical Value statements
Critical Value statements to speed delivery of urgent care
It supports Critical Value statements to highlight conditions requiring immediate clinical attention. Clinicians can quickly take action and reduce the time from the discovery of a critical cardiac event to intervention, such as balloon angioplasty.
LeadCheck program
LeadCheck program to prevent mistakes
The LeadCheck program identifies 19 possible lead reversal and placement errors during ECG acquisition.
Updated recommendations
Updated recommendations to support high quality standards
The algorithm reflects the updated guidelines and recommendations, such as the 2007 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations Part II**, and the 2009 AHA/ACCF/HRS Recommendations Part VI1 for the Standardization and Interpretation of the ECG. This algorithm is available with a number of Philips products.***
