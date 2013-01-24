FlexMove for Allura systems

1-Positioning
Position the X-ray system in lateral stand-by position and move quickly in place when needed. During open surgical procedures, FlexMove can be parked out of the way in a corner to free up extra working space.
2- Ceiling mounted
A high quality X-ray imaging system can provide critical support during hybrid surgery and endovascular procedures in the same room. But these fixed X-ray systems can also get in the way of staff and other equipment in a crowded room. FlexMove is the solution.