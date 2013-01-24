Home
Carrying Case Plastic Waterproof Shell

Our waterproof carrying case made of hard-shell plastic is suited for more rigorous use, particularly in wet outdoor settings. It can also accommodate a spare battery, spare pads, and the contents of the Fast Response Kit.

Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3860A, M3861A, M3840A, M3841A, M3854A, M5066A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • 2.268 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • NO
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile

