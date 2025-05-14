Zenition 90 Motorized
Motorized mobile C-arm with flat detector
Mobile C-arms
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Product detail photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Standard product photograph
  • Emotional benefit photograph
  • Product detail photograph

Zenition 90 Motorized

Motorized mobile C-arm with flat detector
Mobile C-arms
Motorized and impressively fast, the Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System 9000 – Zenition 90 Motorized is an intuitive C-arm that efficiently delivers state-of-the art image quality for the most challenging procedures. The system allows for automated workflows with its versatile motion, image controls and advanced software solutions.

Clinical image gallery

Features
Return quickly to pre-saved positions
In cases where the C-arm needs to be re-positioned multiple times, simplify the workflow and improve time efficiency using the Automatic Position Control feature. Activate it directly from the Table Side Operator to return to any of the three pre-saved positions accurately and quickly at the press of a button.
Return quickly to pre-saved positions
Personalize the system to user needs
The Personalized IQ feature offers application-specific protocols and customizable presets that enable users to optimize and standardize the system setup for various procedures and patients. Streamline its use by creating a unique User Profile with personal preferences for imaging and general parameters, including a Personalized IQ choice.
Personalize the system to user needs
Quickly outline vascular edges
After contrast injection, quickly outline vascular edges by activating the Automatic Vascular Outlining tool on the subtraction image from anywhere in the OR. This improves time efficiency and may reduce the amount of contrast agent required, while further enhancing independence. 97% of users believe Automatic Vascular Outlining will help save time during procedures.³
Quickly outline vascular edges
Specifications
  • X-ray generation
    X-ray generator
    Monoblock 40 KHz high frequency generator
    X-ray tube
    Rotating Anode (tube)
    Maximum generator output
    15 kW or 25 kW
  • Flat detector
    Flat detector
    Trixell amorphous silicon detector
    Matrix size
    FD12: 1344 x 1344 pixels FD17: 1956 x 1956 pixels
    Detector Area
    FD12: 21 cm x 21 cm (8.15" x 8.15") FD17: 30 cm x 30 cm (11.86" x 11.86")
    Pixel pitch
    154 μm
  • Connectivity
    USB storage
    PNG, MP4, BMP
    Wireless data transfer
    Standard
    Video in (optional)
    S-Video, DVI (digital and analog), SDI
    Advanced DICOM/IHE package
    Modality Worklist Mgmt, Modality Performed Procedure Step, Storage Commit
    Digital video out
    2 DVI connectors for the live and reference monitor
  • Options
    Injector interface
    Available
    Automatic vascular outlining
    Automatically perform 2D detection and outlining of vessel tree structures on the image
  • Geometry
    Motorization
    Full control of the 4 axes motorization via Table Side Operator
    C-arc depth
    73 cm / 28.7"
    C-arc
    Color coded, fully counterbalanced C-arc
    Source Image Distance
    99.3 cm / 39.1"
    Angulation
    140° rotation (+90° / -50°), Max speed: 15°/s
    Lowest lateral position
    103 cm / 40.6"
    C-arm brakes
    Yes, electromagnetic brakes (angulation, rotation, longitudinal), wig-wag manual
    Collision prevention
    BodyGuard collision prevention sensors
Disclaimer
1. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in June 2022 and May 2023 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 50 clinicians from the EU and the US, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.
2. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in June 2022 and May 2023 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 25 physicians from the EU and the US, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.
3. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in June 2022 and May 2023 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 49 clinicians from the EU and the US, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.
4. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in June 2022 and May 2023 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 44 clinicians from the EU and the US, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system
The X-ray dose reductions refer to specific features and will vary depending on the dose parameters selected.
Some clinical images shown are from Zenition 70 and Veradius Unity and do not represent the final image quality of the Zenition 90 Motorized.
Zenition 90 Motorized systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local Philips representative.
Some features shown are optional for Zenition 90 Motorized.
Actual product representation may vary.
Pending 510(k), Not available for sale in the USA.