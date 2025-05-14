Disclaimer

1. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in June 2022 and May 2023 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 50 clinicians from the EU and the US, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.

2. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in June 2022 and May 2023 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 25 physicians from the EU and the US, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.

3. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in June 2022 and May 2023 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 49 clinicians from the EU and the US, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.

4. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in June 2022 and May 2023 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 44 clinicians from the EU and the US, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system

The X-ray dose reductions refer to specific features and will vary depending on the dose parameters selected.

Some clinical images shown are from Zenition 70 and Veradius Unity and do not represent the final image quality of the Zenition 90 Motorized.

Zenition 90 Motorized systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local Philips representative.

Some features shown are optional for Zenition 90 Motorized.

Actual product representation may vary.

Pending 510(k), Not available for sale in the USA.