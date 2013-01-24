30 Years of Innovation in MR | Philips Healthcare

Home
Healthcare
Define the future of MR

Since the first MR was invented, Philips has been collaborating actively with research and clinical partners to provide high diagnostic quality to make the right decisions in every defining moment.

    30 years of innovation and partnership


    The timeline below shows an overview of co-creation of our clinical applications over the years in partnership with medical institutions worldwide. Click on an application to discover more.

    For the years to come, we will continue partnering to explore new clinical pathways for challenging diseases and to achieve fully automated and personalized exam for all patients. Are you ready to join us?
    Paul Folkers
    Our collaborative partnerships established over the last 30 years, have continuously led the way to meaningful and impactful innovations, to address the challenges in healthcare. Join us, to be part of the Philips user community and make a difference."

    Paul Folkers, PhD

    Head of Global Clinical Science MRI, Philips

    2020

    2020

      • 2020

      • MR Elastography extension

        MR Elastography Extension

        Clinical application

        MR Elastography extension

        Release
        R5.7
        Clinical Area
        Abdomen icon
        Abdomen

        Co-Creation Facility

        Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, USA

        Year
        2020

      • LOVA ADC

        LOVA ADC

        Clinical application

        LOVA ADC

        Release
        R5.7
        Clinical Area
        Body icon
        Whole Body

        Co-Creation Facility

        University of Michigan Hospital, USA
        Year
        2020

      2019

      2019

        • 2019

        • MEGA

          MEGA

          Clinical application

          MEGA

          Release
          R5.6
          Clinical Area
          Brain icon
          Brain

          Co-Creation Facility

          Johns Hopkins Medicine, USA
          Year
          2019

        • Cardiac Zoom

          Cardiac Expert extension

          Clinical application

          Cardiac Zoom

          Release
          R5.6
          Clinical Area
          Cardiac icon
          Cardiac

          Co-Creation Facility

          Texas Children's Hospital, USA
          Year
          2019

        • bFFE XD

          bFFE XD

          Clinical application

          bFFE XD

          Release
          R5.6
          Clinical Area
          Brain icon
          Brain

          Co-Creation Facility

          Les Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg, France
          Year
          2019

        • kt-SENSE

          kt SENSE

          Clinical application

          kt-SENSE
          Release
          R5.6
          Clinical Area
          Heart icon
          Cardiac

          Co-Creation Facility

          ETH Zürich, Switserland
          Year
          2019

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

        2018

        2018

          • 2018

          • 3D APT

            3D APT

            Clinical application

            3D APT

            Release
            R5.4
            Clinical Area
            Brain icon
            Brain

            Co-Creation Facility

            Johns Hopkins Medicine, USA
            Year
            2018

          • Compressed SENSE

            Compressed SENSE

            Clinical application

            Compressed SENSE

            Release
            R5.4
            Clinical Area
            Body icon
            Whole Body

            Co-Creation Facility

            Worldwide facilities
            Clinical Area
            2020

          2017

          2017

            • 2017

            • Black Blood imaging

              Black blood imaging

              Clinical application

              Black Blood imaging

              Release
              R5.3
              Clinical Area
              Brain icon
              Brain

              Co-Creation Facility

              University of Washington, USA
              Kyushu University, Japan
              Year
              2017

            • 3D NerveView

              3D NerveView

              Clinical application

              3D NerveVIEW

              Release
              R5.3
              Clinical Area
              Head icon
              HeadNeck

              Co-Creation Facility

              Kumamoto Chuo Hospital, Japan
              Year
              2017

            • 4-D TRANCE

              4D TRANCE

              Clinical application

              4D-TRANCE

              Release
              R5.3
              Clinical Area
              Brain vascular icon
              Brain  Vascular

              Co-Creation Facility

              Yaesu Clinic, Japan
              Year
              2017

            • 3D ASL

              3D ASL

              Clinical application

              3D ASL

              Release
              R5.3
              Clinical Area
              Brain icon
              Brain

              Co-Creation Facility

              Leiden University Medical Center,
              The Netherlands
              University College London, UK
              Year
              2017

            • Zoom Diffusion

              Zoom diffusion

              Clinical application

              Zoom Diffusion

              Release
              R5.3
              Clinical Area
              Brain spine pelvis icon
              Brain  Spine  Pelvis

              Co-Creation Facility

              University Hospital Zürich, Switzerland
              Year
              2017

            2016

            2016

              • 2016

              • CardiacQuant

                CardiacQuant

                Clinical application

                CardiacQuant

                Release
                R5.2
                Clinical Area
                Heart icon
                Cardiac

                Co-Creation Facility

                University of Leeds, UK
                ETH Zürich, Switzerland
                Year
                2016

              • MultiVane XD

                MultiVane XD

                Clinical application

                MultiVane XD

                Release
                R5.3
                Clinical Area
                Brain abdomen spine headneck icon
                Brain  Abdomen  Spine  HeadNeck

                Co-Creation Facility

                Phoenix Children's Hospital, USA
                Year
                2016

              • NeuroScience

                DTI specialist

                Clinical application

                NeuroScience

                Release
                R5.2
                Clinical Area
                Brain spine pelvis icon
                Brain

                Co-Creation Facility

                University Medical Center Utrecht,
                The Netherlands
                Year
                2016

              • MR Elastography

                Zoom diffusion

                Clinical application

                MR Elastography

                Release
                R5.2
                Clinical Area
                Brain spine pelvis icon
                Abdomen

                Co-Creation Facility

                Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, USA
                Year
                2016

              • VCG 2.0

                VCG 2.0

                Clinical application

                VCG 2.0
                Release
                R5.2
                Clinical Area
                Heart icon
                Cardiac

                Co-Creation Facility

                Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, USA
                Year
                2016

              30 Years of Innovation in MR | Philips Healthcare
              2015

              2015

                • 2015

                • pCASL

                  pCASL

                  Clinical application

                  pCASL
                  Release
                  R5.1
                  Clinical Area
                  Brain icon
                  Brain

                  Co-Creation Facility

                  Leiden University Medical Center,
                  The Netherlands
                  Year
                  2015

                • SWIp

                  SWIp

                  Clinical application

                  SWIp

                  Release
                  R5.1
                  Clinical Area
                  Brain icon
                  Brain

                  Co-Creation Facility

                  Kumamoto University Hospital, Japan
                  Year
                  2015

                • mDIXON XD MultiStation

                  mDIXON XD MultiStation

                  Clinical application

                  mDIXON XD MultiStation

                  Release
                  R5.1
                  Clinical Area
                  Vascular body icon
                  Vascular  Whole Body

                  Co-Creation Facility

                  UMC Utrecht, the Netherlands
                  UT Southwestern Medical Center, USA
                  Year
                  2015

                2014

                2014

                  • 2014

                  • 3D MSK VIEW

                    3D MSK View

                    Clinical application

                    3D MSK VIEW

                    Release
                    <R5
                    Clinical Area
                    Msk icon
                    MSK

                    Co-Creation Facility

                    Q-Scan Group, Australia
                    Year
                    2014

                  2008

                  2008

                    • 2008

                    • 4D-TRAK XD

                      4D-TRAK XD

                      Clinical application

                      4D-TRAK XD

                      Release
                      <R5
                      Clinical Area
                      Vascular icon
                      Vascular

                      Co-Creation Facility

                      Bonn University, Germany
                      Year
                      2008

                    2004

                    2004

                      • 2004

                      • DWIBS

                        DWIBS

                        Clinical application

                        DWIBS

                        Release
                        <R5
                        Clinical Area
                        Body head icon
                        Whole Body  HeadNeck

                        Co-Creation Facility

                        Tokai University, Japan
                        Year
                        2004

                      2002

                      2002

                        • 2002

                        • DTI FiberTrak

                          DTI FiberTrack

                          Clinical application

                          DTI FiberTrak

                          Release
                          <R5
                          Clinical Area
                          Brain icon
                          Brain

                          Co-Creation Facility

                          Johns Hopkins Medicine, USA
                          Year
                          2002

                        • Timing-robust CE-MRA 

                          Timing-robust CE-MRA

                          Clinical application

                          Timing-robust CE-MRA
                          Release
                          <R5
                          Clinical Area
                          Vascular icon
                          Vascular

                          Co-Creation Facility

                          Bonn University, Germany
                          Year
                          2002

                        2001

                        2001

                          • 2001

                          • Free breathing CMRA

                            Free breathing CMRA

                            Clinical application

                            Free breathing CMRA
                            Release
                            <R5
                            Clinical Area
                            Heart icon
                            Cardiac

                            Co-Creation Facility

                            Harvard Medical School, USA  

                            Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, USA
                            Year
                            2001

                          2000

                          2000

                            • 2000

                            • SENSE

                              SENSE

                              Clinical application

                              SENSE
                              Release
                              <R5
                              Clinical Area
                              Body icon
                              Whole Body

                              Co-Creation Facility

                              ETH Zürich, Switzerland
                              Year
                              2000

                            1999

                            1999

                              • 1999

                              • VCG

                                VCG

                                Clinical application

                                VCG
                                Release
                                <R5
                                Clinical Area
                                Heart icon
                                Cardiac

                                Co-Creation Facility

                                Barnes-Jewish Hospital, USA
                                Year
                                1999

                              Endless possibilities with
                              Philips MRI systems and solutions

                              Our integrated MR solutions offer new levels of speed and productivity as they drive confident diagnoses and foster a brighter, more confident future for everyone.
