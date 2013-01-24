Home
Philips IntelliSpace Portal

Advanced Visualization as a Service (AVaaS)

 

An all-in one subscription service solution for your advanced visualization needs, developed in response to the accelerating advances in medical and healthcare IT.

Bringing you access to the latest IntelliSpace Portal developments.

 

AVaaS is the service delivery model for the IntelliSpace Portal, our flagship solution for advanced visualization and analysis. It features centralized, multi-modality capabilities designed to help standardize exam review, enhance workflow, and promote interoperability across the enterprise. This model supports you over the long term by offering the latest clinical innovations from Philips, professional services, and professional education support in a single, customized solution with controlled, predictable costs.

 

Why Advanced Visualization as a Service (AVaaS)

 
  • Access the latest clinical innovations from Philips, in existing and new applications.
  • Protecting your investment through software updates and upgrades combined with inclusive clinical & IT training.
  • Scale up your system according to your current needs.
  • Lower your operating cost with a recurring, predictable all-inclusive subscription model.

 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

