Emergency Care & Resuscitation
    Retiree Rescue project

    When every life matters, every rescuer counts

    “With an AED, anyone can respond

    to a sudden cardiac arrest”

    Join the 
    Retiree Rescue project

    While automated external defibrillators such as Philips HeartStart AED are situated in public, most witnesses of a sudden cardiac arrest remain bystanders. Be part of the Retiree Rescue project as a certified rescuer with training provided by Singapore Heart Foundation.
    • Retiree Rescuers testimonials

      "You would never know, one day maybe… Maybe someone might happen to collapse. I can do something.”

       

      Bernard Chan - Retiree

    • Retiree Rescuers testimonials    

      "The one word that I can use is panicky. You really don’t know what to do." 

                                                      

      D Sasidharan Pillai - Retiree

    • Retiree Rescuers testimonials

      "Don’t just wait, wait, wait for help to arrive. It may be too late. With an AED, anyone is able to help. If the desire is there, you’re never too old to learn.”

       

      Lim Siew Beng - Retiree

      How to be a certified AED + CPR provider

      Conducted in collaboration with Singapore Heart Foundation, training covers hands-on lessons in CPR and the application of HeartStart AED.

      Interested participants, kindly register your details with us

       

      Register

      When empathy 
      meets innovation

      It is only human for anxiety to set in when sudden cardiac arrest strikes, which is why the Philips HeartStart AED is designed for the ordinary person placed in an extraordinary moment. Automated voice instructions provide guidance to users, while calming them down in these tense circumstances.

      For further enquiries about the Philips HeartStart email enquiries.heartstart.sg@philips.com

      Learn more about AED products and solutions

      HeartStart OnSite/HS1

      • Step-by-step guidance so you know exactly what to do
      • Ready to use when you need it
      • Instructions that adapt to your pace
      • Fast shocks to improve treatment success

       

      View product

      HeartStart FR3

      • Easy to use so you’re fast to respond
      • Rich clinical information to drive patient care
      • Built to endure and designed for flexibility

       

      View product

      HeartStart FRx

       

      • Built for rugged environments
      • Easily used on infants and children
      • Low maintenance to be ready when you need it
      • Detailed defibrillation guidance so you know what to do

       

      View product

