Low-dose settings are common in today’s fluoroscopic examinations. Unfortunately this leads to images with high quantum noise, adversely impacting your ability to reach a confident diagnosis. Dynamic UNIQUE’s real-time image processing capability is an innovative advantage found only in Philips radiography/fluoroscopy systems, including the ProxiDiagnost N90 and the CombiDiagnost R90.

With Dynamic UNIQUE, you’ll enable better imaging outcomes and improve your diagnostic confidence.