Search terms

Clinician operating Lumify EMsono tele-ultrasound education

Lumify EMsono tele-ultrasound education


Get one-on-one education from anywhere

Take courses to learn about Lumify without the expense and disruption that comes with traveling to in-person training. Plus, get personalized real-time feedback to enhance traditional education.

Register now

Improve your ultrasound skills

Patient being examined with Lumify handheld ultrasound

Taught by physicians


EMsono course instructors are more than just teachers, they’re trained and certified physicians with years of field experience.

Clinician examining a patient as part of first aid

Ongoing education


Keep up with the latest developments and build on existing skills with educational tools at your fingertips.

Patient being examined to calculate gestational age and fetal weight

EMsono course for a range of specialties


Find a course that fits your specific needs, including emergency medicine, critical care, family medicine, pediatrics, pediatric emergency medicine, internal medicine, surgery, nursing, medical students, first responders and military.

Choose the education package that works best for you

Reacts icon one

Basic package

Includes:

Bundle of 5 30-minute sessions delivered via Reacts

Register now
Reacts icon two

Advanced package
Includes:

1 hour introductory consultation

12 months 1:1 remote education for one user with tailored curriculum (up to 1 hour per month) delivered via Reacts

12 months access to EMsono online educational courses

Register now
Reacts icon three

Premium package
Includes:

1 day EMsono physician-facilitated on-site training for up to 5 attendees, supported by Philips staff (within continental United States)

4 hours remote follow-up delivered via Reacts

12 months access to EMsono online educational courses

Register now
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.