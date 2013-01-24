Home
Try Philips Lumify

Request your Lumify to try and experience its benefits in your own practice.

Request your Lumify now.

 

You are given the opportunity to loan Lumify for 5 days, at no charge, to try and experience the benefits of this ultra-mobile handheld ultrasound solution in your practice. ​

When you sign-up to try Lumify, you will receive everything you need to trail the Lumify in this period, including a compatible tablet. You will receive the Lumify on day 1 and on day 5 it will be picked up again. ​


Enter your details below, and a brief description for which application you want to use the demo. We will contact you as soon as possible to arrange for the delivery.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

