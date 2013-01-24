Transitions are a normal part of hospital daily life. That’s what inspired the design of Philips hospital respiratory care solutions – so you can respond quickly to changing patient conditions, across the continuum, while delivering consistent quality care.
Our hospital respiratory care solutions are designed to help you:
- Deliver consistent, quality respiratory care
- Provide quick therapy transitions
- Easily use noninvasive ventilation (NIV)
- Provide ongoing support and clinical education to your staff
- Connect you to respiratory educational resources
Visit our Success in Ventilation resource page to explore key educational offerings, such as how to use NIV to manage respiratory failure.