Interpreting CT exams is at the core of your lung cancer program. Philips DynaCAD Lung provides efficient, vendor-neutral viewing, quantification, and reporting of chest exams. Its computer-aided detection (CAD) serves as a “second pair of eyes” for finding actionable lung nodules based on size, shape, density and anatomical context. And its robust set of automated tools help you retrieve, register, view and compare prior exams and findings.



It also provides automated reports, including volumetric data, doubling times, and LungRADS scores. Apart from archiving to the PACS, the report also integrates seamlessly with the Lung Cancer Screening Manager of the Philips Lung Cancer Orchestrator.