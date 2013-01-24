Home
With over 40 years of expertise behind our ventilation portfolio, Philips has all the tools to help you with quality ventilatory care.

It’s more than just a ventilator, it’s the start of a partnership

 

We provide training and consultation to help clinicians expand their skillsets including how they handle and utilize healthcare equipment. Our ventilators solution has a complete set of patient-focused  components and data connectivity to give you the information you need across the care journey to help you make your clinical decisions.

A comprehensive range of care solutions

 

Philips invasive and noninvasive ventilators support the needs of the patient and care providers from hospital through the home. Our solutions are designed to deliver the highest possible clinical and patient experience. The final goal of our partnership is to help care providers and health systems as they navigate complex and changing patient conditions and care settings when treating respiratory insufficiency.

V60 Plus1

Designed for flexibility

The V60 Plus gives care providers flexibility to address a wide variety of respiratory needs efficiently. The device has the capability to provide noninvasive ventilation (NIV), invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) and high flow therapy (HFT) care.
V60 Ventilator

V60 Plus Promotional Offer

Receive the V60 Plus software upgrade with the purchase of a new V60 ventilator and 3 boxes of AC611 cannulas.1

Trilogy EV3002

Designed for versatility

Trilogy EV300 is a versatile ventilator that can support treatment in varying care spaces within the hospital - from the emergency department to the ICU. Additionally, Trilogy EV300 is part of the Trilogy Evo platform of ventilators, the only life-support ventilator platform designed to stay with patients and provide consistent therapy and monitoring as their conditions and care environments change.
Trilogy EV300

Trilogy EV300 Promotional Offer

Receive a 1 year extended warranty with the purchase of a new EV300 ventilator.2 

E303

Designed for crisis

Created for relief, the E30 is designed for optimized oxygen delivery. This device is easy to use, so care providers can treat patients.
E30 Ventilator

E30 Promotional Offer

Receive up to 30% discount off current list price of a new E30 ventilator.3

(Please note: not all promotional offers and products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative or call us at 1800 407 5000 for complete portfolio availability.)
Hospital ventilation solutions

Philips hospital invasive and noninvasive ventilation solutions are designed to address respiratory insufficiency in the hospital environment Our hospital ventilators are versatile allowing care providers to respond quickly to changing patient conditions while delivering consistent, quality care. Our scalable and connected hospital ventilation solutions can help improve workflow, increase patient satisfaction and reduce hospital readmissions.
Trilogy Evo with under the nose mask

Home ventilation solutions

Philips home ventilators are designed to address respiratory conditions with invasive and noninvasive therapy in simple and easy to use solutions for the home environment. Built with Philips trusted technology, our home ventilators’ user-friendly interfaces offer a simplified patient and care provider experience. When used with Care Orchestrator or Care Orchestrator Essence4, our solutions can deliver actionable insights to care teams, helping clinicians and homecare providers extend their clinical reach to the home environment.
Online learning icon

Philips also provides ongoing training, service, and support essential to driving clinical performance.  

Clinical and professional resources

Philips V60 Plus ventilator software upgrade is provided in the US under an FDA emergency use policya, which authorizes its use for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration, after which the software upgrade may no longer be used. This device is not FDA cleared or approved.

a Enforcement Policy for Ventilators and Accessories and Other Respiratory Devices During the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency, issued March 2020

 

Note:

·         The V60 Plus promotion commences at 9:00am EST, August 1, 2020 and ends at 11:59pm EST, December 31, 2020.

·         This promotion is available to direct customers and distributors.

 

Relevant part numbers:

AC611: S, AC611 HFNC, 22MM (M), INT, 20 PK, 989805656851 / 1134196; M, AC611 HFNC, 22MM (M), INT, 20 PK, 989805656861 / 1134197; L, AC611 HFNC, 22MM (M), INT, 20 PK, 989805656871 / 1134198; S, AC611 HFNC, FEP Connect, 20 PK, 989805656791 / 1134190; M, AC611 HFNC, FEP Connect, 20 PK, 989805656801 / 1134191, L, AC611 HFNC, FEP Connect, 20 PK, 989805656811 / 1134192

V60 Plus Software Upgrade: HFT OPTION, FIELD UPGRADE, 989805657401/1136155

 

2 Note:

·         The Trilogy EV300 promotion commences at 9:00am EST, August 1, 2020 and ends at 11:59pm EST, December 31, 2020.

·         This promotion is available to direct customers and distributors.

 

The Philips Respironics E30 Ventilator is provided globally for use under local emergency use authorizations, such as the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for ventilators, Health Canada Interim Order for use in relation to COVID-19, and waiver of CE marking, which authorize its use for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency, unless terminated or revoked (after which the products may no longer be used). This device is not FDA cleared or approved.

 

Relevant part numbers: DSX9999H11, Philips Respironics E30 (domestic); INX9999H19, Philips Respironics E30 (international)

 

4 Please note: not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative or call us at 1800 407 5000  for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

