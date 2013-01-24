Home
Radiography Upgrades
    SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins for radiography and fluoroscopy systems​

    SmartPath for digital radiography and fluoroscopy offers you several options for assuring your Diagnostic X-ray systems are ready to take advantage of the latest technology. You can benefit from several clinical upgrade pages as well as latest cyber security solutions. Excellent trade-in programs for other systems puts our latest innovations in your hands.​

    Bucky to DR in one smart step

     

    Now you can do more for less. Philips ProGrade converts your analog BuckyDiagnost X-ray room to full Philips digital without the hassle and expense of a geometry replacement. And all it takes is one day.

     

    Just add our SkyPlate cassette-sized wireless portable detector and an Eleva workspot to experience premium digital imaging, enhanced digital productivity, and high patient throughput.

    ProGrade diagnostic xray
    Discover the value of a ProGrade upgrade
    With ProGrade we have been able to extend the life of our analog BuckyDiagnost by upgrading it to digital capabilities."

    Isabelle Molinie, Manager of Radiology Department

    Hospital Center Andre Mignot, Versailles, France

    Sustainability upgrade to Windows 10​


    Philips diagnostic X-ray is committed to helping you provide an excellent level of data security to your patients. The sustainability upgrade to Windows 10 offers state-of-the-art protection against vulnerabilities, including protection of patient data as well as system security across departments – keeping your systems safe and secure. Your installed radiography and fluoroscopy systems will benefit from sustainability upgrade package that includes Windows 10 operating system, new PC hardware and several new Eleva features to ease your workflow and improve serviceability of your systems.
    network and data security
    Network and data security is increasingly important

    A SmartPath upgrade to Win 7 is available for these DR systems*:

    diagnostic x-ray device
    DigitalDiagnost System
    diagnostic x-ray device
    MobileDiagnost wDR System
    diagnostic x-ray device
    EasyDiagnost Eleva System
    * Check with your sales rep to determine if your system qualifies

    Highlights of the sustainability upgrade

    Improved security
    Excellent image quality
    Easier workflow
    Upgraded hardware
    windows image

    Windows 10 operating system

    • Windows 10 LTSB enterprise edition
    • Security patches support from Microsoft
    • Secure and safe system
    • Improved patient data security
    unique image

    UNIQUE 2 image processing

    • Reduced noise and artifacts
    • Second generation of image processing
    • Consistent image impression
    • Harmonized contrast
    • Enhanced details
    eleva image

    Latest Eleva OS

    • Hard-disk drive encryption
    • Centralized users management
    • Remote software distribution and installation
    • Target and deviation index
    • Ability to give exposure on charging
    ssgd image

    Advanced new PC hardware and SSHD drive

    • Latest hard-disk and RAM storage
    • Encrypted storage on drive
    • Intel Core Processor

    Clinical upgrade packages for radiography and fluoroscopy systems*


    We are committed to strengthening our DXR portfolio by providing enhanced value to our new and Installed Base customers. We are happy to introduce several new clinical and workflow upgrade packages for the DigitalDiagnost C90, CombiDiagnost R90, and the MobileDiagnost wDR systems. These packages are designed for your specific areas of interest, based on your latest clinical needs. Please find more details about these valuable packages below.

    windows image

    Pediatric package

    Enjoy optimized pediatric functionality on your new or installed system with this package.

    Learn more
    unique image

    Orthopedic package

    The orthopedic package is designed to give you full orthopedic functionality on your CombiDiagnost R90.

    Learn more
    eleva image

    Chest optimization package

    This package provides optimized chest imaging and diagnostic support on your new or installed system.

    Learn more
    dsa image

    DSA package

    With Philips Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA), blood vessels can be visualized at UNIQUE image quality.

    Learn more
    *Not all packages are available for all DXR systems and package components vary per system. Windows 10 is a baseline requirement for any upgrade package.

    Philips mShield

    Digitization in hospital environments continues to evolve to provide better healthcare for patients and improved workflow for operators. Personal, sensitive and confidential data travels from radiology systems throughout the hospital and back again. Securing this information and protecting it from malicious attacks is as vital as it is difficult.

     

    Use mShield to

    • Prevent malware replication over the network

    • Ensure equipment availability

    • Provide an additional layer of security

    defend image
    Download product overview
    mshield image
    Download white paper

    Trade-in your outdated system

     

    Now you can stay ahead and profit from new Philips technology by trading in your seasoned radiology system for our latest innovation at attractive financial terms.**

     

    By taking advantage of this trade-in opportunity, you’ll enjoy:

    • New/additional revenue streams
    • Latest features
    • Enhanced workflow
    • Improved patient throughput
    • Enhanced X-ray dose management
    • Satisfied patients, clinicians, technologists
    **Certain requirements must be met and not all customers will qualify. Applicable for Philips Healthcare equipment only
    smartpath trade in
    We can make your trade-in experience easy! You’ll get an attractive, complete service package for your current system.

    Philips encourages customers to integrate a dedicated network firewall solution to enhance their security level. mShield is a good alternative for customers without an upgrade path to latest OS.


    Sustainability upgrade to Windows 7: Protecting patient data and securing proper working of your X-ray system is essential. For products originally running on WinXP, Philips developed and offers an upgrade path to Windows Embedded Standard 7. In light of an extended security update commitment from Microsoft (through 10th Oct 2023), we expect to keep these upgrades active.

    Receive exclusive updates and offers

     

    Interested in learning more about our SmartPath solutions in digital radiography and fluoroscopy and how you can enhance your equipment’s performance? Sign up for our email list and receive more specific information or a tailored offering.

    Explore our comprehensive portfolio of SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins:

